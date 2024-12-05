Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $74.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

