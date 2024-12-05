CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$88.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL.B. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries

TSE CCL.B opened at C$78.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$55.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.70.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$77.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,197,557.04. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 5,776 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$466,612.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,006. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.