Centiva Capital LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,583 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after buying an additional 11,618,490 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,569,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 3,052,539 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1,300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,187,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,103,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 918,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,787,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

