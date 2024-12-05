Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.16 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after buying an additional 9,925,878 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 95,398 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

View Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.