Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $492,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,320. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $191,348.28. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,712 shares of company stock worth $3,368,270. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $100.31 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

