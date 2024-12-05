Centiva Capital LP Sells 47,212 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,212 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 826.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

