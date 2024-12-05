Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Holdings Decreased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 125.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 296,101 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $681,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 17.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $704,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CENX opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.50. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

