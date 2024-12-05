Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 140,886 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,004 shares of company stock valued at $20,562,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $237.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

