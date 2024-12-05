Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

