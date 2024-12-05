Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 5.5 %
CVR opened at $16.76 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $22.27.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.90%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
