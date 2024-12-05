Christopher Casey Acquires 10,000 Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Stock

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Casey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,412.96).

LON:CYN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 201 ($2.55). 128,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.57. The stock has a market cap of £130.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 11.93. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 207 ($2.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

