CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Price

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from $217.00 to $227.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $215.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.56. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $160.38 and a 52 week high of $220.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 122,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,799 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 25.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

