Cibc World Mkts Downgrades i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) to Hold

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAU. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.90.

i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.38.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Young purchased 195,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 279,650 shares of company stock valued at $180,071 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

