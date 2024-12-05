Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $88,928.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This trade represents a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $657,051. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 75.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 68.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 32.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

