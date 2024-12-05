Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Get Ciena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $236,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,485,797.71. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $657,051. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 424.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.