Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Up 10.7 %

Cipher Mining stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $392,172.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,173.47. The trade was a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $5,456,191.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,044,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,868,840.04. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,395,727 shares of company stock valued at $20,233,244. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,742,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 1,584,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 21.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 377.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 234,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 37.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,327,000 after buying an additional 1,511,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,919,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,949 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.