Citizens Financial Group (CFG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

12/4/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Citizens Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,106,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 587,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

