City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Insider Michael Kay Acquires 750,000 Shares

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kay bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,250.00 ($45,967.74).
City Chic Collective Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.95.
City Chic Collective Company Profile
