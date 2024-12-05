City of London (LON:CTY) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.25

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

City of London Stock Performance

CTY stock traded up GBX 1.54 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 437.04 ($5.58). 534,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,041. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,742.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 429.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 429.95. City of London has a 52 week low of GBX 387.50 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34.

City of London Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

