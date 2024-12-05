Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.