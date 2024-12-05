Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

CCHGY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 1,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

