Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $347.49 and last traded at $347.49, with a volume of 1187180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 3.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $172,528. This represents a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,015.60. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,644 shares of company stock worth $62,944,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,935 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,476,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.