Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 871,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 802% from the average session volume of 96,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Commerce Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.