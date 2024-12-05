Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 102014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CMPGY
Compass Group Price Performance
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.