Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 102014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

