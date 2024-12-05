Contrasting Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Onfolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onfolio and Scienjoy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $5.24 million 1.62 -$8.15 million ($0.60) -2.75 Scienjoy $206.32 million 0.17 -$4.34 million $0.16 5.69

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -41.50% -55.89% -33.86% Scienjoy 3.01% 4.55% 3.78%

Summary

This table compares Onfolio and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Scienjoy beats Onfolio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

