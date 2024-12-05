Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $3.92-$4.02 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,510. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

