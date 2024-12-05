COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

