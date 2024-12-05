Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) is Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Core & Main makes up 3.3% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Core & Main worth $66,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Core & Main by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,177,000 after acquiring an additional 489,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Core & Main by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,761,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,451 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 4.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $100,013,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $3,024,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

