Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Loop Capital

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

