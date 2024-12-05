Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $52.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Core & Main by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,979,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 1,195,600.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 542.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

