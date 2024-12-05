Cormark Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.02. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$77.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.30. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$59.62 and a 1 year high of C$80.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.