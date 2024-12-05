Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 25,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 399,860 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 1,366,344 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Trading Down 0.1 %

CMRE opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Costamare has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $544.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Costamare in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Costamare

