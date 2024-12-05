CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Lake Street Capital

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

CPI Card Group stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $369.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.39. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $28,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares in the company, valued at $101,093,517. This trade represents a 22.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,845. The trade was a 26.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

