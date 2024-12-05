CPS Technologies Corp. Appoints I. James Cavoli to Board of Directors**

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) announced in an 8-K filing on December 5, 2024, the appointment of I. James Cavoli, 62, as a new member to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Cavoli currently holds the position of President at Swagelok Company, a global manufacturer of fluid system components and engineered assemblies.

Mr. Cavoli brings a wealth of experience to CPS Technologies. Prior to his current role, he assumed the position of Chief Operating Officer at Swagelok Company in 2020, subsequently becoming President of the company in 2021. His journey at Swagelok began in 2010 as Director of Strategic Sales, following which he held various key positions including Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2014, and Vice President of Distributor Support Services.

Before his tenure at Swagelok, Mr. Cavoli served with distinction in the U.S. Army and held roles such as a finance manager at Ford Motor Company and a general manager at Progressive Insurance. In 2004, he ventured into entrepreneurship by founding LS Insights, a national financial brokerage firm. Mr. Cavoli is an alumnus of Georgetown University, holding Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting and international management, and also an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

The appointment of Mr. Cavoli to CPS Technologies’ Board of Directors signifies a strategic move for the company as it aims to benefit from his extensive experience and leadership qualities.

In addition to this appointment, CPS Technologies provided a press release dated December 5, 2024, as part of the filing. The company has also included Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) as part of the exhibits in the filing.

This announcement marks a significant development for CPS Technologies Corp., highlighting its commitment to strengthening its board and leadership team with seasoned professionals like Mr. Cavoli.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

