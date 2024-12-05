Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Up 17.3% – Still a Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shot up 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $7.78. 47,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 28,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Critical Metals Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.