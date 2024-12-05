Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,383 ($42.99) and last traded at GBX 3,389 ($43.06), with a volume of 223285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,418 ($43.43).

Croda International Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,784.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,019.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,912.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Croda International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

In other news, insider Ian Bull purchased 600 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,495 ($44.41) per share, with a total value of £20,970 ($26,645.49). Insiders acquired a total of 611 shares of company stock worth $2,140,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.