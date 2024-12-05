Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05). Approximately 73,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 20,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.05).

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Croma Security Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Croma Security Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 909.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croma Security Solutions Group

About Croma Security Solutions Group

In other news, insider Teodora Andreeva bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,165.18). Also, insider Roberto Fiorentino sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £168,640 ($214,282.08). 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

