Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05). Approximately 73,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 20,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.05).
Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Croma Security Solutions Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Croma Security Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 909.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Croma Security Solutions Group
About Croma Security Solutions Group
Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.
See Also
