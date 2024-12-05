Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSGGet Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05). Approximately 73,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 20,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.05).

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Croma Security Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Croma Security Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 909.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croma Security Solutions Group

In other news, insider Teodora Andreeva bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,165.18). Also, insider Roberto Fiorentino sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £168,640 ($214,282.08). 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

