Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 528,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 572,105 shares.The stock last traded at $18.12 and had previously closed at $18.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 622.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

