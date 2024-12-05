CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.