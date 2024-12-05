Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total value of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $378.31 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $226.52 and a one year high of $379.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.31 and a 200-day moving average of $309.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.