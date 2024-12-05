Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) is Systematic Financial Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright accounts for approximately 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $48,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $379.40 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $212.05 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.98 and its 200 day moving average is $311.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

