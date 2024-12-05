David A. Schwarzbach Sells 10,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,020.52. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Yelp Stock Up 1.4 %
Yelp stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,229 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $61,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,819 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,607 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
