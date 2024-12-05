Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

DAWN stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $775,867. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,936 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

