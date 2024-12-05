Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $56,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Deere & Company from $496.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.41.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $456.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

