DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) versus Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Financial Analysis

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Nemaura Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $3.62 billion 8.74 $541.50 million $1.67 48.51 Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 0.00 -$14.14 million ($0.39) N/A

Analyst Recommendations

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DexCom and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 6 11 1 2.72 Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $104.59, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. Given DexCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 17.22% 31.40% 10.58% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DexCom has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Nemaura Medical on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

