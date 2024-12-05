DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78), with a volume of 72733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.78).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £327.80 million, a PE ratio of -6,860.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38.

In related news, insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £37,772 ($47,994.92). Also, insider Bruce Marsh purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($47,268.11). 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

