Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Acquires $10,010.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,235.20. This trade represents a 39.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Digital Turbine Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on APPS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.4% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 44,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Turbine
- Trading Halts Explained
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.