Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Acquires $10,010.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,235.20. This trade represents a 39.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on APPS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.4% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 44,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

