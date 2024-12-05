Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,467,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

