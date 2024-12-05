Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,370 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($52.73) to GBX 4,370 ($55.53) in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($64.80) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital cut Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,555 ($57.88).

DPLM opened at GBX 4,582 ($58.22) on Thursday. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 3,200 ($40.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,653 ($59.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,382.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,300.33. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,327.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($57.64), for a total value of £1,215,375.84 ($1,544,314.92). 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

