Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Up 15.6% – What’s Next?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS)'s share price traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 22,382,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,291% from the average session volume of 1,608,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Distil Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Distil Company Profile

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

